Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after buying an additional 136,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after buying an additional 69,912 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,141,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $273.07 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.02 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.60, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

