Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Venator Materials by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Venator Materials by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 213,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,540. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.93 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

