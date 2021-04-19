Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.67.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,650. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $144.55 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

