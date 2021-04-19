Veritaseum Price Hits $21.29 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.29 or 0.00039015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $45.76 million and approximately $40,872.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 3,046.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00018751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00086467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.67 or 0.00646361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

