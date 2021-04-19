Veriti Management LLC Acquires 965 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 138.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in International Paper by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 482,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.0% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 91,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $57.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

