Veriti Management LLC Buys 312 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 65,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 99,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

Shares of LYB opened at $107.55 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.06.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.