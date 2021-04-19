Veriti Management LLC Buys 972 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 734,244 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $15,174,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.