Veriti Management LLC Decreases Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after buying an additional 438,448 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after acquiring an additional 204,806 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 165,445 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $781,081.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

PCRX stock opened at $63.07 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.