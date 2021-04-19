Veriti Management LLC Decreases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $168.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $213.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 260.12, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.41 and its 200 day moving average is $194.15. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

