Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Republic Services stock opened at $104.32 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

