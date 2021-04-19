Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

VRTX opened at $219.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,653,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

