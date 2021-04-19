Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $253.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.21.

VRTX traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.22. 27,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,067. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

