Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $585,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $131.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.85.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

