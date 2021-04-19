Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

