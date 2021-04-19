Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes $882,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Shares of FNDB stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56.

