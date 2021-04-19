VINchain (VIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VINchain has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $315,571.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

