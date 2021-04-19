Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €102.00 ($120.00) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DG. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €95.11 ($111.90).

EPA:DG opened at €90.65 ($106.65) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.01. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

