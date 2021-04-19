Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VEI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.43. 254,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,611. Vine Energy has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

