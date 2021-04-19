VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Price Target Raised to $8.00

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIQ Solutions stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

