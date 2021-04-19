Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $226.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.62. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 638,423 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.