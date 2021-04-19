VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Equities research analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce sales of $310,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $310,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTGN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $293.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 710,999 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

