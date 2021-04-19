VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VZIO opened at $24.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $766,557. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 in the last ninety days.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.