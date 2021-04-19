VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.

Shares of VZIO opened at $24.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

In related news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

