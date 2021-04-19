VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sells $2,141,440.00 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 302,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,443,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VMW opened at $164.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average is $135.93. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.78 and a 52-week high of $165.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in VMware by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.