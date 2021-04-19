VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger Sells 24,230 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick P. Gelsinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $5.93 on Monday, hitting $170.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.78 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

