Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $114,784,000 after acquiring an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after acquiring an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after acquiring an additional 176,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

