Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives €244.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €244.80 ($288.00).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at €245.05 ($288.29) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €215.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €165.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.