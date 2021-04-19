Voyager Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.22 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $833.52 million and $9.22 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for $3.75 or 0.00006911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00063438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00086628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.49 or 0.00646016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00039544 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

