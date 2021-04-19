Wallington Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.92. 90,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average is $169.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.49 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The stock has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

