Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 111 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $189.53. 32,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.23 and its 200-day moving average is $172.89. The firm has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

