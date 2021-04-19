Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $136.40

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 135.40 ($1.77), with a volume of 220165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.60 ($1.75).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of £573.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In related news, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 200,000 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

