Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.63. 26,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.72, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

