Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Sets New 1-Year High at $239.00

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 239 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 236.12 ($3.08), with a volume of 42530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.50 ($3.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £603.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $5.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

About Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

