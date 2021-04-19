Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $263.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.31. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $204.20 and a 12 month high of $263.53.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

