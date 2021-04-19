Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on USB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.86 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

