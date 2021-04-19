Wedbush Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $136.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $119.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.31.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $95.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 584.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 102,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

