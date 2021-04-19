Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) in the last few weeks:

4/16/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/25/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $65.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -113.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5,846.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 505,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 496,519 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

