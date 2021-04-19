Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRI. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

WRI opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 210.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 199,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,940 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.