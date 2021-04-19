Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 687,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after acquiring an additional 138,392 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.23.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

