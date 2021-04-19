Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $61.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $18,299,433.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,747,154.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 891,897 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,745. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 21.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 241.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

