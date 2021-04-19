Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 3,987 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.

