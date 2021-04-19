Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 57,444 Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.44.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

