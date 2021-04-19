Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $228,000 Holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of HC2 worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HC2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HC2 during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in HC2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HC2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HC2 stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $296.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.36. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HC2 news, CEO Wayne Barr, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,911.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 2,164,108 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $8,223,610.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,238.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

