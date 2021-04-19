Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Evolution Petroleum worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,487 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,127,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 137,810 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 894,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 134,075 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPM. TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $3.24 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

