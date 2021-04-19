Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 241.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Criteo were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $37.40 on Monday. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $39.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

