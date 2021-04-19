Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 10,000 Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of Summit Therapeutics worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,434,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $5.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. Equities analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Therapeutics Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

