Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 498 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTSI shares. TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $504,186. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

PTSI opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.19 million, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $66.29.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $142.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

