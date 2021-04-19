Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WFC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.26.

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

