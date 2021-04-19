WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $71.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

WCC traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.36. 7,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $95.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

