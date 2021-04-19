WeShow Token Price Down 94% This Week (WET)

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded 81.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, WeShow Token has traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar. One WeShow Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WeShow Token has a total market cap of $344,462.99 and $17.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeShow Token Profile

WeShow Token is a coin. WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,650,000 coins. The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show. The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018. WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WEtoken is a short Video Entertainment Social platform based on Blockchain and Intelligent contract excitation (WE). The digital currency is designed to ensure that the entire community ecology is completely fair, open, democratic, and transparent. Anyone can participate in the “Decentralized” Ecosystem. WeTeam is concerned that not everyone has the ability to develop a blockchain-based Internet short video community, so WeTeam offers a one-stop solution in which anyone who creates a zero threshold account that can get through all the links and enjoy the benefits of the blockchain. At the same time, through the We- token incentive mode to effectively reduce the cost of users, achieve rapid start and prosperity, and ultimately through the flow of cash and ecological consumption to achieve business returns. “

WeShow Token Coin Trading

